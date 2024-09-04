Campaign Raises Support For Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Lebanese Food (LBF) is conducting a campaign to support families in southern Lebanon who are facing insecurity and difficulties due to the repercussions of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Called“Our Heart Beats in the South” and launched last October, the initiative helps families with a food basket, each worth USD 20 and capable of feeding four people for a week.

Brazilian food companies interested in making donations or individuals from Brazil who want to contribute money can contact the non-governmental organization or make their donation directly on the LBF's website . The food bank was established in 2011 by Lebanese entrepreneurs to combat hunger and reduce food waste in the Arab country. It is affiliated with the Food Banking Regional Network in Dubai, which is part of the Global FoodBanking Network.

The organization operates throughout Lebanon but launched the campaign in response to the needs of the South. The region is experiencing the displacement of 100,000 people, nearly all with limited or no ability to purchase food, according to international humanitarian organization Intersos. Others remain in their homes to avoid losing them or because they lack the means and capacity to relocate. According to Intersos, bombings are destroying homes, public infrastructure, and farmland, leading to difficulties in accessing basic needs, food, healthcare, and resulting in job losses.

“Amidst the chaos and displacement caused by the violence, the LFB swiftly mobilized to provide essential food support to affected families, offering solidarity and security in difficult times. Extending a hand to those who chose to stay in their villages despite the instability, the LFB has demonstrated unwavering compassion and empathy for the communities facing this tragedy,” says the LBF 2023 Annual Report. This is one of several campaigns promoted by the NGO.

According to the LBF report, last year the organization provided 374,610 food and necessity baskets, served 10.9 million meals to those in need, donated USD 100,000 to assist people affected by the Beirut Port blasts, purchased 1,286 tons of agricultural products to help keep farmers on their land, and promoted initiatives for women, schools, and skills training, among others.

More Information:

Lebanese Food Bank

Website:

Email: ...

Phone: +961 1 510499

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Lebanese Food Bank

The post Campaign raises support for southern Lebanon appeared first on ANBA News Agency .