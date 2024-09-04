ABO Energy: Green bond increased by 15 million euros

EQS-News: ABO GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

ABO Energy: Green increased by 15 million euros

04.09.2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABO Energy KGaA has increased its 2024/2029 bond (ISIN: DE000A3829F5, WKN: A3829F) by 15 million euros in the course of a private placement. The original issue totalled 65 million euros four months ago. In accordance with ABO Energy's framework for Green Bonds, the proceeds from the issue will be invested in the development and construction of wind and solar parks as well as battery storage facilities (individually and in combination). This will partly replace other financing. “The development of many of our projects is progressing at a satisfactory pace,” says Dr Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director of ABO Energy KGaA.“The increase in the bond will help us to continue the company's successful growth trajectory and to develop and construct more wind, solar and storage projects.” The other 15,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 each were placed with institutional investors at a price of 101 per cent. Investor demand was well in excess of supply. The transaction was supported by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg as Joint Bookrunner and Noerr PartGmbB as Legal Advisor. The bond is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market).

Important notice:

This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or invitation to purchase, buy or subscribe for notes, shares or other securities. The public offer of notes of ABO Energy KGaA (“ Company ”) was made exclusively on the basis of the securities prospectus as approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on April 11, 2024, which is available for download at and The approval of the securities prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. The securities prospectus alone includes the information for investors required by law.

Investors are recommended to read the securities prospectus carefully before deciding to purchase or sell notes of the Company in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities and to make an investment decision only on the basis of all available information about the Company after consultation with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors.

A public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication was made exclusively on the basis of and in accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany, in Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. In particular, there will be neither a public offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia.

This publication is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or within the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State or the District of Columbia) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. It is neither an offer to sell nor an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, as amended, or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register all or any portion of the offering of the Notes in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering in the United States of America.

In the member states of the European Economic Area other than Germany, Luxembourg and Austria, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons who are " qualified investors " within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market (" Prospectus Regulation ").

This publication may be distributed in the United Kingdom only to, and is only directed at, persons who are " qualified investors " within the meaning of Article

2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i)

investment professionals falling within Article

19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (" Order "), or (ii) persons falling within Article

49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or (iii)

persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as " Relevant Persons "). This release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in securities of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability and the economic conditions to which the Company is exposed. The forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the Company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The Company is under no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this publication, unless such statements constitute inside information that must be disclosed.



04.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA Unter den Eichen 7 65195 Wiesbaden Germany Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0 Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5 WKN: 576002, A3829F Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1981637



End of News EQS News Service