ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Enjoys Success Of Allon Apparel Line Launch At AETA International Trade Show

ECGI Holdings recently reported on the success of its Allon equestrian apparel collection at the AETA International trade show

The Allon apparel line debuted at the trade show to a great reception by retailers and experts, with the company receiving positive feedback and praise for some of its designs The launch included meticulously designed show coats, show shirts, breeches, safety vest covers, and jewelry, with each piece reflecting the Allon brand's commitment to combining quality and luxury with functionality

Back in June,

ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) , a diversified holding company with a portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion, announced that its subsidiary, Pacific Saddlery, had secured a spot at the American Equestrian Trade Association (“AETA”) International trade show. Renowned as the premier English lifestyle trade event, the AETA International trade show features industry products from leading manufacturers as well as retailers from around the world.

Leveraging the show's status as a platform for the equestrian industry to conduct business with retailers, ECGI believed the show would be the perfect setting to introduce its new line of ready-to-wear equestrian apparel under Pacific Saddlery's Allon brand. In addition, ECGI expected the trade show to drive...

