ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Enjoys Success Of Allon Apparel Line Launch At AETA International Trade Show
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
ECGI Holdings recently reported on the success of its Allon equestrian apparel collection at the AETA International trade show
The Allon apparel line debuted at the trade show to a great reception by retailers and industry experts, with the company receiving positive feedback and praise for some of its designs
The launch included meticulously designed show coats, show shirts, breeches, safety vest covers, and jewelry, with each piece reflecting the Allon brand's commitment to combining quality and luxury with functionality
Back in June,
ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) , a diversified holding company with a portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion, announced that its subsidiary, Pacific Saddlery, had secured a spot at the American Equestrian Trade Association (“AETA”) International trade show. Renowned as the premier English lifestyle trade event, the AETA International trade show features industry products from leading manufacturers as well as retailers from around the world.
Leveraging the show's status as a platform for the equestrian industry to conduct business with retailers, ECGI believed the show would be the perfect setting to introduce its new line of ready-to-wear equestrian apparel under Pacific Saddlery's Allon brand. In addition, ECGI expected the trade show to drive...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN04092024000224011066ID1108636893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.