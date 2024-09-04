NCTC Announces Board Appointments And Transitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Cooperative (NCTC) celebrates the election of its new Board Officers and recent appointments and honors the transitioning board members who have served members and the exceptionally well.

The new leadership of the NCTC Board of Directors was announced during a member meeting held in August at The Independent Show. Comporium's VP of Strategy and Programming, Karl Skroban, was elected the new board chair, and David Thacker, TVS Cable General Manager, was elected the new vice-chair. Together, they bring a broad set of business and technical expertise as well as a passion for representing the membership and their communities now and in the future.

Skroban, NCTC Board Chair, expressed, "I work with an amazing board that is driven and focused on serving the members of the NCTC. Serving the membership is what we will continue to do year after year, day after day. It's a privilege to work on the members' behalf, to work with the NCTC staff, and with this board. I'm looking forward to the great things we have in store in the future."

Thacker, NCTC Board Vice-Chair, stated, "The strength of NCTC lies in its members, and I will do everything I can to support them. Being a part of the board and the future of this co-op is an honor."

Lou Borrelli, NCTC CEO, commented on the new leadership: "The NCTC staff and its members are fortunate to have a consistently strong board that is fully engaged in what our members face during these fast-moving times and are determined to find innovative solutions to drive success. I am so thankful Karl and David are willing to share their wisdom, learnings, and industry knowledge with the co-op. Their leadership will enable us to carry on the co-op's mission as we celebrate 40 years of innovation, cooperation, and community."



Elaine Partridge, VP of Special Projects at Vexus Fiber, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as the immediate past chair for the remainder of her term. "Elaine has served mightily and well for her last two years as Chair," said

Borrelli. Skroban added, "I've had the privilege the last two years to work under Elaine Partridge, who taught me what true leadership is."

Brad Mefferd, Chief Administrative Officer at Buckeye Broadband, is transitioning off the board after serving diligently for 12 years. He was honored at The Independent Show for contributing insights and knowledge in accounting, finance, marketing, customer service, programming negotiations, operations management, and more. Mefferd's contributions to the industry have been recognized over the years, including being named one of Cablefax's Top 100 Power Players.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for[1]profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies, serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit:



