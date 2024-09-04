FM, Australian Counterpart Talk Cooperation, Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.4 (Petra) -Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call on Wednesday from his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, and discussed developments in Gaza and the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West and the region.The two ministers also discussed a range of bilateral issues, stressing keenness to develop joint cooperation and strengthen relations in various fields, according to a Foreign statement.During the call, Safadi stressed the need to orchestrate all efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, and end all illegal Israeli measures in the West Bank and in Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, adding that stopping the Israeli aggression is the first step to reduce regional escalation.The statement noted the duo also went over joint cooperation in efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.