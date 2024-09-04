De Nora Launches CECHLO-MS 200 In Americas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Establishing US center of excellence through a transfer of and localization of assembly to enhance customer service and ensure faster delivery

MILAN, ITALY, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Industrie De Nora, an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan, specialized in sustainable electrochemical technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, is launching a regional version of its CECHLO -MS 200 ion exchange membrane electrolysis (IEM) for the North American market. The initiative will streamline procurement and strengthen local support for municipal and industrial partners using CECHLOTM-MS systems for on-site chlorine generation, a proven solution that enhances sustainability and future proofs water and wastewater treatment operations against chemical market volatility.Backed by 100 years of expertise in electrochemistry , CECHLO-MS 200 systems were introduced in 2021 and quickly adopted into projects in Hong Kong, Korea and Australia. Since then, the company has continuously used customer feedback to standardize the design and introduce enhancements that optimize footprint and ease of use. The plug-and-play, skid-mounted MS 200 systems leverage CECHLO chlor-alkali process technology already installed at 450 sites. These systems feature proprietary DSA® electrodes and high efficiency ion exchange membranes, which are trusted to support approximately 70 percent of global chlorine production. The US launch will take place in October at WEFTEC, a leading water quality event hosted by the Water Environment Foundation (WEF).CECHLO-MS 200 is an on-site electrolyzer that can safely produce, according to customers' requirement, either high strength, 12.5 percent sodium hypochlorite or chlorine gas and caustic soda (sodium hydroxide) using just three simple and common consumables – salt, water and electricity. The technology mitigates risks associated with delivering and storing hazardous chemicals. CECHLO-MS 200 modular systems generate from 250 to 3,000 kilograms per day of free chlorine and treat up to 1 million cubic meters per day with low power consumption and no unwanted byproducts, offering maximum efficiency in an ESG-conscious solution.Modular CECHLO-MS systems come fully automated with remote monitoring capabilities that do not require special training or certifications. Their flexible design enables customers to easily curtail production output, adding capacity without increasing footprint and offering decentralized operations for fresh disinfectant at a reduced cost. Options for demonstration and test agreements will be available in the US market as an introduction to the technology, allowing field demonstration of its competitive Levelized Cost of Operation (LCO).Product specifications and case studies will be showcased during a WEFTEC presentation at De Nora booth 2616 on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m.-END-Media enquiriesDe NoraFran HouseWater Technologies Marketing ManagerEmail: ...About De NoraIndustrie De Nora is an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange, specializing in electrochemistry, a leader in sustainable technologies, and has a pivotal role in the industrial green hydrogen production chain. The Company has a portfolio of products and systems to optimize the energy efficiency of critical industrial electrochemical processes and a range of products and solutions for water treatment. Globally, Industrie De Nora is the world's largest supplier of activated electrodes (serving a broad portfolio of customers operating in the fields of chlorine and caustic soda production, components for electronics, and non-ferrous metal refining). Industrie De Nora is also among the world's leading suppliers of water filtration and disinfection technologies (for the industrial and municipal sectors) and the world's leading swimming pool disinfection components supplier. Leveraging its well-established electrochemical knowledge, proven manufacturing capability, and a supply chain established over the years, the Company has developed and qualified a portfolio of electrodes and components to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, which is critical for the energy transition. In this sector, the company also holds 25.85% of thyssenkrupp nucera AG &Co. KGaA, a joint venture established with the thyssenkrupp group.Founded in 1923, Industrie De Nora generated total revenues of around EUR 856 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 171 million in 2023. The Company's growth process has developed organically through continued penetration of new markets and applications and through acquisitions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. De Nora's continuous innovation drives its growth, represented by its evolving intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes more than 280 patent families with more than 2,800 territorial extensions. The De Nora family controls the Group, which owns 53.3% of the Company's share capital. Snam S.p.A. is a minority shareholder with about 21.6% of the capital.More information at .

Tori Andrews

Boeh Agency

+1 404-406-6607

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.