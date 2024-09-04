The Gents Place Launches Eighth Annual Operation Gentlemen Suit Drive To Support Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lauren Davis, Executive Director, Operation GentlemenFRISCO, TX, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gents Place, a luxury barber and business club concept, is proud to announce the launch of its eighth annual Operation Gentlemen Suit Drive, taking place throughout the month of September. This initiative, known as "Operation Gentlemen," aims to provide veterans with professional attire that empowers them in their post-military careers, ensuring they look and feel their best as they transition to civilian life.Operation Gentlemen is a 501(c)(3) non-profit invested in the intersection of service meeting style. This community-driven effort invites members of The Gents Place, as well as the general public, to donate gently used suits, ties, dress shirts, and other professional attire. All donations are provided to veterans' organizations, which distribute these items to veterans preparing for job interviews and new careers."Supporting our veterans is not just a gesture; it's a responsibility," said Ben Davis, CEO of The Gents Place. "With Operation Gentlemen, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have served our country by giving them the tools they need to succeed."Over the past seven years, Operation Gentlemen has collected and donated thousands of pieces of professional attire, directly impacting the lives of countless veterans. This year, The Gents Place aims to surpass previous records, with donation bins available at all club locations of The Gents Place across the country.The Gents Place encourages everyone in the community to participate in this worthy cause. Clothing donations will be accepted at all The Gents Place club locations during regular business hours throughout September. For more information on how to participate, please visit . To make a tax deductible monetary donation to Operation Gentlemen, please visit .

