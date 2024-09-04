10 Indian Cities That Prohibits Non-Vegetarian Food

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) India is home to several cities where the cooking and consumption of meat, fish, and eggs are prohibited for various reasons. From Palitana in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, let's explore 10 strictly vegetarian cities in India.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.