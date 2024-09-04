Countdown To UK Metals Expo 2024: The Must-Attend Event Of The Year For The Metals Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In just 7 days, the NEC Birmingham will become the epicenter of innovation and leadership in the metals sector. With exclusive launches, expert panels, and industry-defining discussions, this is an event you can't afford to miss. Get your front-row seat to the future of metals!

UK Metals 2024 ( ) is the UK's leading trade show that brings the entire together with the worlds of engineering, manufacturing, and construction. This year's event promises to be the biggest yet, featuring:



300 exhibitors

showcasing the latest products and innovations

40 seminars

across 4 themed stages 100 expert speakers

providing in-depth industry insights

Whether you're looking to stay ahead of industry trends, form strategic partnerships, explore cutting-edge technologies, or network with industry leaders, UK Metals Expo 2024 is the event to attend.

What's on Offer?

Diversity of Solutions Across the Entire Metals Supply Chain:

From primary metal manufacturing to supply chain management, design, metal processing, metalworking, fabrication, CNC machinery, surface finishing, and recycling, you'll find a vast range of solutions all under one roof. At UK Metals Expo, you will find advice, technical expertise, and commercial offers tailored to your project challenges. Meet face-to-face with hundreds of leading suppliers, including Tata Steel, British Steel, ArcelorMittal, Smiths, Van Leeuwen, Acerinox, AMEG (Amari Metals Group), Marcegaglia, Outokumpu, Swiss Steel, Jacquet Metal, Kocaer, Kasto, Voss, and Voestalpine. And that's just the tip of the iceberg! Check our website for the full list.

Exclusive Insights from Influencial Leaders:

The seminar programme kicks off on Wednesday, 11th September at 09:40 am with a keynote address by newly elected Stockton North Labour MP, Chris Macdonald. A champion of sustainable development and social equity, his address will set the tone for discussions on the UK's industrial strategy under the new government.

At 10:30 am, catch a live interview with Tata Steel CEO Rajesh Nair and UK Metals Expo Chair Lord Redesdale, discussing the shift from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces (EAF) and sustainability in steel production.

EAF technology will be further explored in panel discussions on 11th and 12th September with leaders from Tata Steel, British Steel, Celsa Steel, and Sheffield Forgemasters.

Exclusive Industry Launches:

Be among the first to access the results of the 2024 State of the UK Metals Industry report – the largest survey of its kind. Hard copies will be available, and findings will be discussed during the morning sessions each day by key industry figures including CBM CEO Steve Morley, UK Metals Council Chair Rachel Eade, and BSSA CEO Rob Cooper.

On day one, leaders from The Aluminium Federation, The Cast Metals Federation, The Cobalt Institute, and Johnson Matthey will launch the Back British Metals Initiative. This initiative calls for a long-term government strategy to support the UK's essential metals industries.

Exclusive Networking and Business Opportunities:

Make the most of your day to arrange meetings with colleagues and clients in our Central Networking Area, co-sponsored by Tata and British Steel. Head to the Café des Arts, where you can continue seminar discussions and enjoy an exclusive showcase of metal-working and engineering masterpieces, including the Le Mans 2024 winning car.

On 12th September, "Meet the Funders" offers an invaluable opportunity to learn about securing funding for your projects. Following a panel discussion, network directly with funders from the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), Innovate UK Business Connect, Natwest Group, ZINC and and The Advanced Propulsion Centre UK.

TWI is proud to have been appointed as European Space Agency (ESA) Technology Broker in the UK. Do you have a product, service or innovation with potential to spin into the space industry or to spin out? Are you considering how to grow your business, or prepare it for transition into new markets in the future? If so, come and find out about this exciting new initiative on 11th September afternoon.

Metals Solutions for Sustainable Manufacturing:

Discover cutting-edge advancements in metal recycling and sustainable practices. Hear from major industry players like Volvo Cars, JLR, Rolls-Royce, Boeing, and William Hare as they tackle challenges with critical minerals, manufacturing from scrap, and strategies for reducing carbon emissions and achieving net zero.

Construction Day (12th September):

Focus on the future of construction with sessions on structural steel reuse, aluminium's role, and opportunities to revolutionize the retrofit of 26 million homes. Explore how technology and data are transforming every stage of the construction process. Panellists include William Hare, BCSA, Trimble, Tata Steel, Energiesprong, BRE, and more.

Procurement and New Regulatory Challenges:

UK Metals Expo 2024 will tackle key issues like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), with insights from experts including Lord Redesdale, Frank S. Aaskov of Make UK, and representatives from HMRC and HM Treasury. They will offer practical advice on navigating these new regulations.

Additionally, the emerging Digital Product Passports (DPP) system is gaining attention in the construction and metals industries. Experts from Tata Steel, urban, and GS1 UK will explain what DPP is, what data it involves, its obligations, and whether it will become mandatory.

UK Metals Expo is more than just a trade show; it's a highly enriching experience for your entire workforce. Whether you manufacture it, work with it, procure it, shape it, or fabricate it, if metals are part of your world, you should attend UK Metals Expo.

