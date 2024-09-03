Crude Oil Prices Wipe Out Yearly Gains Amid Global Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, oil prices surrendered their gains from earlier in the year, plummeting over 4% during trading.



This sharp decline reflects ongoing global economic concerns, particularly weak data from the United States and China and looming increases in oil starting in October.



In the international markets, oil futures for November concluded the day down 4.86% at $73.75 per barrel on the London-based Intercontinental Exchange.



This drop contributes to a year-to-date decrease of 3.9%. The U.S.-based West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for October fell 4.36% to $70.34 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



This resulted in a 1.4% reduction for the year. The focal point of the market's attention was the upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).







Sources close to Reuters and Bloomberg indicated that OPEC+ plans to continue with its scheduled production increase in October. This decision comes despite some members reducing their output.



Compounding the pressure, China's manufacturing sector reported its lowest activity in six months this August.



As the world's largest importer of crude oil , any fluctuation in China's industrial activity significantly impacts global oil prices.

Economic Indicators and Global Oil Market Volatility

The United States also released its economic indicators, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the industrial sector slightly improving to 47.2 in August from 47.1 in July.



However, the figure still fell short of the anticipated 47.5, marking the fifth consecutive month of contraction. A PMI below 50 indicates contraction.



Adding to the sector's challenges, Libya's state oil company, the National Oil Corporation (NOC ), announced an indefinite halt in oil production at one of its fields.



This decision comes in response to the country's unstable political situation. This closure affected the El-Feed oil field, which was producing 70,000 barrels of oil per day.



The crisis in Libya, marked by a struggle between Eastern and Western-based governments, deepens the uncertainty in the oil sector. These developments underscore the delicate balance of supply and demand in the oil market.



External economic and political factors continue to exert a significant influence on oil prices. This highlights the interconnected nature of global industries and economies.



This situation illustrates the volatile dynamics of the energy sector. It remains critical to understanding broader economic health and geopolitical stability.

MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108633041