Kuwaiti Official: Keen On Developing Security Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Marshad

AMMAN, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's security apparatuses are eager to develop collaboration with their Jordanian peers in combating and riots, Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Mulla, Assistant Undersecretary for Special Security Affairs at the of Interior, said on Tuesday.

Al-Mulla's statement to KUNA followed after partaking; on behalf of First Deputy Prime and Minister of Interior and Minster of Defense Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, in inaugurating the 14th Special Operations Forces and SOFEX 2024 in Jordan's Aqaba.

He stressed the Interior Ministry's keenness to implement the political leadership's directives in developing and modernizing security systems and supporting its staff with means for the national interest.

He said that during SOFEX 2024, the Kuwaiti delegation saw a Jordanian military demonstration on combating terrorism using high-tech equipment and weapons in this field.

He elaborated that participating in the exhibition creates an opportunity to get acquainted with other countries' pavilions, to determine the needs of this industry to develop military action.

Earlier in the day, King Abdullah II of Jordan inaugurated the exhibition and conference, under the theme "Collaboration and Convergence to Strengthen Global Security", with the participation of 73 countries and more than 300 global defense and security companies.

The inauguration ceremony featured Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri, Military Attache at the embassy Mohammad Al-Eyada and a security delegation. (end)

