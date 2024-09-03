Regal Court Reporting Positioned To Acquire Additional Agencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Driven to change the narrative of the court reporting field which is often seen as antiquated, Co-Founder of Regal Court Reporting, Stephanie Leslie, has been a pivotal force in designing her firm from the ground up. Cultivating a team of esteemed professionals who provide an unparalleled level of precision and quality in each of the cases they work on, Regal Court Reporting remains one of the last 100% court reporter-owned, steno-only firms in California. Recognizing the need for strategic and tactical evolution while maintaining the integrity of the court reporting industry, Stephanie Leslie has worked with intention to curate a firm that offers the in-demand services of today with the personalized service of yesteryears. Respected for their ingenuity and foresight, Regal Court Reporting is now one of the leading firms in California that are seeking to acquire court reporting firms that are looking to transition. For the firms actively working on their exit plans, Regal Court Reporting stands out as a potential buyer due to their commitment to maintaining the core values and philosophies of the firms they acquire. Paying homage to the prior owners while providing opportunities for their legacies to live on in a new chapter, Regal Court Reporting is inspired to help other firms that are sunsetting so their legacies can live on through the stewardship of their firm. Learn more HERE .“Regal Court Reporting offers an alternative for independently owned firms that aren't interested in being acquired by a large corporation. Our track record speaks for itself, and our commitment to upholding the highest standards remains unmatched.” -Stephanie Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court Reporting, Inc.About Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporately owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that the clients of today deserve. Regal Court Reporting is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.Learn More: Website

