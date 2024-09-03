HCSC Offers Simplified Health Care Coverage Option

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Single Monthly Statement, No Deductible or Coinsurance

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2024

is now offering an alternative health plan that streamlines the member experience and encourages people to choose providers who have demonstrated high-quality, cost-effective health outcomes.

Under the model, members select a provider and are informed upfront what out-of-pocket costs to expect. They pay the lowest amount for selecting providers with the highest rankings based on HCSC's key care metrics that assess quality of care, medical appropriateness, and cost efficiency.

At the time of service, the member pays nothing. Instead, they receive one bill at the end of each month.



"As we continue to reimagine the health care experience, we are now able to offer customers a plan design that rethinks the member experience and leverages our exclusive data to help encourage high-quality outcomes," said Kevin Cassidy, President of HCSC National Accounts. "By adding an alternative health plan to our portfolio, we continue to meet the diverse and evolving needs of our self-funded customers."

Employers can select a 0% financing option, which can help their employees spread out their health care costs over time.

The alternative health plan is now an option available to HCSC's large self-funded group customers, with member access beginning Dec. 1, 2024.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation serves more than 23 million people across the United States through its portfolio of health benefit solutions. HCSC provides health coverage options for employers large and small, individuals and families, and Medicare and Medicaid plans. HCSC also offers related health care products and services such as pharmacy solutions, life and dental insurance, and health data technology.

