INDIGENOUS FRONTLINES: RISING FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE, A Climate Action Salon

Blending music, art, culture, and activism, this Climate Action Salon & Fundraiser spotlights Indigenous communities on the frontlines of environmental change. As the world pivots to green energy, we explore the complex impacts on Native lands and traditions.

This Climate Action Salon & Fundraiser is for the Indigenous voice to be heard among leading policy makers, and environmentalists during this critical week that helps to decide the future of our planet.

JOSH DINI, a featured Paiute / Shoshone keynote speaker who is working to protect the and culture in the Great Basin Region, USA; a region threatened by increased demand for precious metal mining such as lithium and copper.

Weaving Worlds and Voices of Amerikua ANNOUNCE Climate Action Salon: awareness, action, and fundraising event created for New York Climate Week 2024

- Lyla June, activist, scholar, & musician.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INDIGENOUS FRONTLINES: RISING FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE will be a one-day event on September 25th, 2024, from 6pm-Midnight, located at DCTV, 87 Lafayette ST, NY, NY, created to amplify the voices and perspectives of Indigenous activists and community leaders at the forefront of the Climate Justice Movement. This gathering will be held alongside the official 2024 Climate Week NYC programming, and it will include renowned speakers, musicians, and artists who are sounding the alarm on environmental issues and the disproportionate impacts facing frontline communities due to extractivism. Specific awareness will be raised surrounding the current topics of the Paiute / Shoshone of the USA (re: copper and lithium mining), Mapuche People of Chile (re: wind farms), and Krenak People of Brazil (re: gold mining and oil extraction).

In addition to raising awareness, this event will serve as a crucial fundraiser to support the featured Indigenous communities in their battles against these destructive extractivist-projects and their efforts to protect sacred lands, cultural heritage, and sustainable ways of life.

Musical performances by Indigenous musician-scholar Lyla June (Diné/Navajo & Tsétsêhéstâhese/Cheyenne Nations), NAMMY and MTV VMA winner, Supaman (Appalooke Nation), ft. DJ Element. Audio Art installation“Sons de Curam” (Sounds that heal) will feature sounds of the forests and Krenak singing, echoing the movements of the land, rivers, and the diversity of life surrounding us. Silent art auction featuring select renowned artists who touch upon topics of environmental consciousness. Keynote speakers will include: Josh Dini (Agai Diccutta, Paiute / Shoshone Tribal Member) of Prayer Horse, Shirley Krenak (Minas Gerais, Brazil) of the Shirley Krenak Institute, Lonko Clementina Lepio (Chilean Mapuche community leader), and Leonardo Cerda (Ecuadorian Kichwa Leader). Food will be provided by Food Buffalo Jump NYC, which is re-indigenizing the NYC food scene, and functional herbal zero-proof beverages will be provided by Latina-woman-owned Ambrosia Elixirs.

INDIGENOUS FRONTLINES

Wednesday, September 25th, 2024

Address: 87 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10013

Buy tickets for this Climate Action salon and fundraiser at:

Weaving Worlds

Is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by a collective initiative of earth activists, philanthropists and visionaries, from various backgrounds, cultures, and industries. The Weaving Worlds team creates projects around the world to improve the Earth and the communities who love Her.



Voices of Amerikua

Is a collaborative documentary and multimedia lab featuring Indigenous-Native American- First Nation communities of North, Central, and South America and their efforts to protect their Culture, Land and Rights using impact campaigns, social media, and documentary films. Working with musicians, media creators and the communities themselves, Voices of Amerikua produces and shares media that expresses the reality of critical environmental and human rights issues different communities are facing within Amerikua. The term,“Amerikua” is an ancient Mayan name for the American continent also known as“Turtle Island” and meaning“place of the Four Winds”.



