Army Resumes Aid Airdrops To Gaza After Two-Month Hiatus
Amman, Sept 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan armed forces
- Arab army
(JAF) Monday conducted two airdrops of humanitarian and food aid to the Gaza Strip after a two-month hiatus, targeting locations inaccessible to land convoys in the war-ravaged enclave.
The aid was delivered by two Royal Jordanian Air Force C130 aircraft, providing relief to Gazans amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.
JAF reaffirmed in a statement its commitment to sending humanitarian and medical aid through land convoys, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, to Gaza "during these challenging times."
Simultaneously, Jordanian field hospitals in northern and southern Gaza and in the West Bank cities of Nablus, Jenin and Ramallah continue to offer medical services to Palestinians.
Since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, JAF has conducted 119 airdrops and 266 airdrops in cooperation with other Arab and world countries.
