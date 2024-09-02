Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Lebanon Kills Two

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people were killed as the Israeli entity continues its on villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli entity carried out a drone strike on a vehicle in Naqoura, murdering two persons, the Lebanese of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center said on Monday.

Field sources told Qatar News Agency that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting the town of Hanine in Bint Jbeil district, and the town of Blida in (Marjayoun district, in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli entity continues to escalate its on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, alongside its genocide on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

