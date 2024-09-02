Bank ABC awarded the ‘Best Trade Finance Bank in the Middle East’ title by Global Trade Review

(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Known for facilitating trade flows across the MENA region and beyond for over four decades, Bank ABC has won the prestigious ‘Best Trade Finance Bank in the Middle East’ award at the Global Trade Review (“GTR”) Leaders in Trade Awards 2024. At a ceremony held in London, representatives from the Bank accepted the award, amid the world’s leading trade and trade finance service providers, who came together to celebrate excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain, export finance and fintech markets.



Commenting on the win, Bank ABC Group CEO, Sael Al Waary said: “It’s a moment of great pride for the Bank and its Transaction Banking Team, as their innovation and hard work have not just resulted in remarkable growth in business but also led to this prestigious recognition on a global stage. We thank GTR for this honour and for recognising Bank ABC’s position as a trade finance frontrunner and partner of choice in the MENA region.”



“This award underscores the Bank’s continued commitment to serve as a catalyst of global trade and economic prosperity through the delivery of highly tailored financing solutions, now also delivered through a digitally empowered global transaction banking platform. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and for being part of our transformational journey, and to our employees for their hard work and commitment,” added Mr. Al Waary.



The jury took into account the remarkable growth in the Bank’s core business, and digital transformation initiatives that have significantly enhanced the Group’s operational efficiency and bolstered its global capabilities. Notable digital deployments over the past year include the delivery of the first phase of the Bank’s Corporate portal, serving as a one-stop digital gateway to transaction banking offering. On Trade Finance in particular, the Bank has continued the roll out of its digital Supply Chain and Documentary Trade Platforms, covering the entire suite of products, including Import LC, Export LC, Guarantees, and Documentary Collections.



Earlier this year, Global Finance awarded the Bank the ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East’ title at the World’s Best Trade Finance Awards 2024, among multiple other awards recognizing the Bank ABC’s innovative digital transformation strides and outstanding corporate and consumer banking offerings.



Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with presence in 15 countries across five continents. It provides innovative global wholesale banking solutions in both conventional and Islamic finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides retail banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and Jordan.







MENAFN02092024005520012214ID1108626787