Former Pune Corporator Murdered By 12 Men Crime Caught On Camera

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Municipal Corporation's former corporator Vanraj Andekar was brutally murdered by a group of 12 bike-borne men in Pune's Nana Peth area on Sunday night.

Some rounds were allegedly fired at him. He was also attacked with sharp weapons. He suffered grievous injuries to his neck and head.

The horrific incident was captured by a CCTV camera. The is now circulating on social media.

| Pune Porsche crash: Two arrested for manipulating blood samples

According to the footage, at least 12 men on six two-wheelers came to Andekar's premises with firearms at around 9:30 PM on Sunday.

“Five rounds were fired at Vanraj Andekar. He was also attacked with long-blade sickles. He was brought dead to the KEM Hospital. As per the primary information, Andekar suffered multiple sharp weapon injuries. Further details will be given in due course,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

Andekar's body has been sent to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem.

Police on Monday said three suspects have been arrested in connection with Vanraj Andekar's murder, who was allegedly shot at and attacked with sharp weapons.





| Pune news: Woman removed from plane for 'assaulting' two co-passengers

Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Patil said that two suspects were nabbed by the local police and a third accused by the crime branch.

“Witnesses claim some shots were fired but Andekar succumbed to injuries inflicted on his head and neck by sharp weapons. An empty cartridge was found in the deceased's clothing,” Patil added.

Police suspect a relative of Andekar, who was in his late 30s, orchestrated the attack over an ongoing dispute.

Andekar's family members have lodged an FIR suspecting the role of a relative behind the attack.

| Pune woman rescued after falling into 100 feet deep gorge while taking selfie

“They have named nine individuals and five others in the FIR,” Patil said.

Andekar was also associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) before the Pune civic body was brought under state administrator.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

On the attack on former Pune corporator, NCP-SCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh said:“Questions are being raised on the law and order situation in the state...State Home Minister is not paying attention towards law and order in the state.”