Qatar To Double Urea Capacity, Become World's Largest Exporter By 2030

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced to build a world-scale urea production complex that will make Qatar the world's largest urea exporter and double the country's current production capacity from six million tons per annum to 12.4 million tons per annum showing a surge of 106 percent.

The new mega project entails building three ammonia production lines that will feedstock to four new world-scale urea production trains in Mesaieed Industrial City, revealed of State for Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, during a press conference held at the headquarters of QatarEnergy, yesterday.

Addressing the event, Minister Al Kaabi said,“Today, I am pleased to announce our decision to double Qatar's fertilizer production, by building a new world-scale complex which includes three ammonia mega production lines that will provide feedstock to four new mega production lines to produce urea fertilizer. This will raise our production capacity from about six million tons per annum currently to more than 12.4 million tons per annum, with production from the first line expected before the end of this decade.”

“We have been producing ammonia and urea in Qatar for over 50 years. Today, we are expanding our experience and further solidifying our position by this unprecedented mega project that will make Qatar the world's largest urea producer, playing a crucial role in ensuring food security for hundreds of millions of people around the globe, day after day.”

“Developing this project in Mesaieed Industrial City will ensure the optimum utilisation of the excellent existing infrastructure for the petrochemical and fertilizer industries, including the city's export port, which is one of the largest fertilizer and petrochemical export facilities in the MENA region. It will also establish Mesaieed as the urea production capital of the world,” Minister Al Kaabi added.

“Today's announcement is another concrete step in our efforts and everlasting commitment to supply the world with the energy products needed to achieve continued economic growth and enhanced energy and food security of people around the globe through a balanced approach to meeting ever-growing demand and the sound management of our natural resources,” Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy noted.

Minister Al Kaabi expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his wise leadership and the continued support of Qatar's energy sector.

“We have worked over the past few years to strengthen Qatar's global leadership in the production and supply of liquefied, natural gas, and to fulfill our commitments to provide an economic, safe, and reliable source of energy, while prioritising environmental sustainability for a brighter and more prosperous future," Minister Al Kaabi said.