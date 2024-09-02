Forces Recover Arms In J&K's Samba
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- Security forces recovered arms and ammunition that were dropped by a drone in the border area of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, officials said.
Security personnel launched a search operation in the Ramgarh sector following intelligence reports of material being dropped by drone during the night, they said.
During the search, three pistols and other ammunition were recovered, they said.
BSF and Police have been placed on alert, and search operations have been intensified, they added.
