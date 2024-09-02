First AI-Powered Teacherless Classroom Opens In London

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

With significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) penetrating various fields of human endeavor, concerns have arisen about its implications. Recently, a private school in London has opened a class using AI to educate students without teachers.

David Game College in London is launching a new teacher-less program for 20 students starting in September. This allows for precise and personalized learning, although critics argue that AI-driven education could lead to a“soulless and dark future.”

According to reports, students will learn using a combination of AI-operated computer systems and virtual reality headsets. These platforms learn where students excel and where they need more assistance, adapting lesson plans accordingly each term.

In this teacher-less classroom setup, strong subjects are moved forward to completion at the end of the term for adjustment, while weak subjects receive immediate attention, with each student's curriculum tailored to their needs.

AI has long been one of the most discussed technologies, constantly making headlines worldwide. In recent years, its remarkable progress and integration into various human activities have raised concerns, with some viewing AI as potentially perilous to humanity's future, while others advocate for its advancement and broader application.

Experts view AI as a pivotal aspect of technological advancement, swiftly becoming part of our daily lives and exerting profound impacts on a wide spectrum of activities and decision-making processes. With advancements in technology and AI algorithms, everyday life is experiencing new forms, yet this technology also poses risks.

It's worth noting that AI refers to a category of technologies and computer systems artificially capable of solving complex problems and performing intelligent tasks.

This technology leverages algorithms, neural networks, machine learning, and big data to enable systems to process data and make intelligent decisions.

