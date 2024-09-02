Nomas Centre Concludes Field Trips To Norway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Nomas Centre, of the of Culture, has concluded its trip to Norway organised under the theme,“Knowledge, Etiquette, and Majid's Companionship.”.

The agenda of this trip featured a range of heritage, historical, recreational and expeditionary activities.

The participating team visited many historical landmarks in Norway, such as museum, maritime museum and the Viking Museum.

Director of the Nomas Centre Ghanem Abdulrahman Al Kuwari affirmed that the trip accomplished the intended goals with students internalising many aspects of knowledge and exploring other cultures through touring museums and historical landmarks in Norway.

He added that the trip agenda included field trips, expeditions and recreational activities.

The trip was launched on August 23, 2024 to explore young talents, forge communication and ingrain national identity principles, in addition to encouraging students to participate in cultural trips to civilisational landmarks worldwide.