Russians Hit Energy Facility In Kharkiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, September 1, Russians launched a missile attack on one of the energy facilities in Kharkiv.
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine aposted this on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
"In last Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, one the city's energy facilities was hit," the message reads.
Currently, post-accident clean-up is under way.
Information about the casualties is being detalized.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the injury toll as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv has increased to 41.
After the air raid siren had sounded, a series of explosions rang out in the city. The Russian troops hit the city nearly 10 strikes. The Palace of Sports and a shopping center in Saltivskyi district came under enemy's attack.
