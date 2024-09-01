Russians Hit Energy Facility In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, September 1, Russians launched a missile attack on one of the facilities in Kharkiv.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this.

"In last Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, one the city's energy facilities was hit," the message reads.

Currently, post-accident clean-up is under way.

Information about the casualties is being detalized.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the injury toll as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv has increased to 41.

After the air raid siren had sounded, a series of explosions rang out in the city. The Russian troops hit the city nearly 10 strikes. The Palace of Sports and a shopping center in Saltivskyi district came under enemy's attack.