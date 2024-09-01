Russian Attacks On Kharkiv: Casualty Toll Increases To 47

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of the Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to 47, including seven children.

The State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

"The injury toll from the Russian massive attack on Kharkiv has increased to 47, including seven children," the message reads.

Three people were retrieved from under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, prosecutors and police investigators found out that the Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at a shopping center in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Three Iskander-M type missiles directly hit the Sports Palace building in the Nemyshlianskyi district, while three S-300/400 type missiles hit the surrounding area.

The earlier report was that 44 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.