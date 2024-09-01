Actor Jiiva Loses Cool At Reporters When Asked About Radhika Sarathkumar's Expose On Hidden Camera On Film Set

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil Jiiva had a heated exchange with journalists when asked about Radhika Sarathkumar's recent revelations. Jiiva responded angrily, stating that there are no issues in Tamil cinema and that such problems only exist in Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, Radhika's statements have put the Tamil in a fix. In an interview with Asianet News, Radhika revealed that she witnessed hidden cameras being placed in a caravan on a Malayalam film set to record nude scenes of actresses.

Asianet News sparks national talk: Radhika Sarathkumar's claims of spy cameras in caravans make headlines

Jiiva was in Theni for a private event when journalists approached him with questions about the Hema Committee report and Radhika Sarathkumar's statements. He initially suggested that such questions were inappropriate for the occasion. When pressed further, he asserted that there were no issues in Tamil cinema and that the problems were confined to Malayalam cinema. As the journalists continued to push for his reaction, Jiiva grew irritated, resulting in a heated exchange. He eventually left the venue without making any additional comments.

"I personally saw the men gathered around a mobile phone, and enjoying these scenes on their mobile phones. I was scared and went to the hotel room without changing my clothes in the caravan," Radhika told Asianet News.

According to Radhika, the men had set up a camera in the caravan, capturing naked scenes of actresses without their knowledge or consent. These scenes were then saved in separate folders on their mobile phones, with each folder labeled with the name of the respective actress. She then chose not to change her clothes in the caravan for the rest of the shoot.

These revelations surfaced as discussions around the Hema Committee report were underway. Subsequently, national media outlets such as India Today, The Week, News 7, and News Tamil have extensively covered Radhika's disclosures.

