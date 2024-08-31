Royal Court Chief Visits Gaza Evacuee
8/31/2024 11:28:56 PM
AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday checked on the health of young Lamis Attar, who was evacuated two days earlier from Deir Al Balah in the Gaza Strip to receive treatment at the King Hussein Medical City, following Royal directives.
During the visit, Issawi conveyed his majesty King Abdullah's best wishes for a speedy recovery to Lamis' mother, who is accompanying her. He also emphasised the King's commitment to ensuring comprehensive medical care for the young patient.
Maj. Gen. Yusuf Zraikat, director general of the Royal Medical Services, provided Issawi with an update on Lamis' condition, noting that she is now recovering after undergoing surgery on Friday.
Lamis' mother expressed deep gratitude to the King for the decision to transfer her daughter to Jordan for treatment, highlighting the urgent need for medical intervention.
She praised Jordan's ongoing support for Gaza through political, humanitarian, and medical aid and extended gratitude for the excellent care provided by the medical and nursing staff.
