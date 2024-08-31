Kyrgyz Ambassador Hails Deepening Baku-Bishkek Relations
Date
8/31/2024 3:10:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are closely connected. Mutual
relations between our countries, and our joint activities are at an
excellent level. We highly appreciate this cooperation. There is a
political dialogue between the two countries. Our joint projects
are continued.
Azernews reports that the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to
our country, Maksat Mamitkanov, said this at the official reception
organized in Baku on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the
independence of his country and the 100th anniversary of the
Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Oblast.
Speaking about the development path of his country, the diplomat
said that the Kyrgyz people went through difficult stages in the
success of independence. He pointed out that the Black Kyrgyz
Autonomous Province, which celebrated its 100th anniversary, was
established on October 14, 1924, and they do not forget their
history and maintain loyalty to their values. Noting that
Kyrgyzstan prioritizes cultural diversity and social equality, M.
Mamytkanov said: "The Kyrgyz Republic, like other Turkic-speaking
countries, attaches great importance to cooperation and deepening
of relations with Azerbaijan. Our countries are successfully
represented in various international organizations."
Touching on the importance of the state visit of the Kyrgyz
President to our country in April of this year, the ambassador
touched on the importance of the establishment of the
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund and noted its role in expanding
cooperation between our countries.
Wishing peace and tranquility to our people, the diplomat
expressed confidence that the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani friendship, based
on historical roots, will continue to develop at a high pace based
on common interests.
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.