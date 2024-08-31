Kyrgyz Ambassador Hails Deepening Baku-Bishkek Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are closely connected. Mutual relations between our countries, and our joint activities are at an excellent level. We highly appreciate this cooperation. There is a political dialogue between the two countries. Our joint projects are continued.

Azernews reports that the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to our country, Maksat Mamitkanov, said this at the official reception organized in Baku on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the independence of his country and the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Oblast.

Speaking about the development path of his country, the diplomat said that the Kyrgyz people went through difficult stages in the success of independence. He pointed out that the Black Kyrgyz Autonomous Province, which celebrated its 100th anniversary, was established on October 14, 1924, and they do not forget their history and maintain loyalty to their values. Noting that Kyrgyzstan prioritizes cultural diversity and social equality, M. Mamytkanov said: "The Kyrgyz Republic, like other Turkic-speaking countries, attaches great importance to cooperation and deepening of relations with Azerbaijan. Our countries are successfully represented in various international organizations."

Touching on the importance of the state visit of the Kyrgyz President to our country in April of this year, the ambassador touched on the importance of the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund and noted its role in expanding cooperation between our countries.

Wishing peace and tranquility to our people, the diplomat expressed confidence that the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani friendship, based on historical roots, will continue to develop at a high pace based on common interests.