First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Raman Salei On Paralympic Silver

( MENAFN - AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page congratulating Azerbaijani paralympic-swimmer Raman Salei on winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

