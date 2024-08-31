First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Raman Salei On Paralympic Silver
8/31/2024 3:10:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page congratulating
Azerbaijani paralympic-swimmer Raman Salei on winning a silver
medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
To be updated...
