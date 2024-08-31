عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Raman Salei On Paralympic Silver

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Raman Salei On Paralympic Silver


8/31/2024 3:10:27 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page congratulating Azerbaijani paralympic-swimmer Raman Salei on winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

To be updated...

MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622677


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search