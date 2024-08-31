College Football Season Kicks-Off With Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Salute To Miami Hurricanes & FLA Gators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 60-story-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Lights-Up the University of Miami Logo Kicking-Off the 2024 College Season. (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News )

University of Miami vs. University of Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College Football season kicks-off this weekend, with celebrations across America.

Football Skyscraper Salute

In Florida, the 60-story-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper lights-up with the world's tallest digital football player image; an enormous electronic University of Miami logo; and a super-sized University of Florida Gators' emblem.

The two schools play for statewide bragging rights, on Saturday.

The 700-foot-tall superstructure also ignites a 300-foot-wide Miami Hurricanes' mascot,“Sebastian the Ibis” and Florida's mascot,“Albert the Alligator.”

The building then morphs into a pair of orange and green connected hands -- forming the U of M logo and football goal post image.

Through Paramount's colossal center column are the cheering phrases,“Go Canes” and“Go Gators.”

Kick-off time in Gainesville, Florida is 3:30 p.m., August 31, 2024.

Tower Lighting Facts

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system consists of five miles of wires connected to 13,400 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of glass, according to Royal Palm Companies' CEO Daniel Kodsi -- developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

The $3-million lighting system can create a combination of 16-million colors.

It took a team of 12-technicians three-years to design and build the lighting system.

The nightly electrical utility bill is about $34.

The L.E.D. Smith Lighting Company of West Palm Beach created the system.

Paramount is the 10th tallest building south of New York City.

If measured horizontally, the skyscraper measures two-and-a-half football fields long.

The building lights-up at the top and bottom of every hour for 10-minutes through Sunday.

About Paramount

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the $600-million soaring signature skyscraper of the mammoth, $6-billion, 27-acre Miam Worldcenter.

It is America's second-largest real estate project and one of the nation's largest urban core construction sites.

Tower Lighting Schedule

Friday, August 30, 2024 | 5:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Friday, August 30, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. – Midnight

Saturday, August 31, 2024 | 5:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 31, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. – Midnight

Sunday, September 1, 2024 | 5:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 1, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. – Midnight

Top & Bottom of Every Hour | 10-Minute Durations

