Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Kill Four Aid Workers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The American organization known as“ANERA” has announced that four Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli on a humanitarian convoy carrying food and to a hospital in Gaza.

The organization stated that the incident occurred when the humanitarian convoy departed from the Shalom Crossing, under Israeli control.

In response to the attack, Israel has claimed that these individuals were“armed attackers.”

ANERA has refuted Israel's claim, adding that“there were no weapons in this convoy.”

Previously, four foreign aid workers from Britain, Australia, and Poland were also killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

According to United Nations figures, during the 75-day Gaza war, 136 staff members of this organization were killed as a result of Israeli attacks.

International aid agencies have consistently warned of worsening hunger and contagious diseases among the millions of Palestinian refugees and have called for urgent attention to their situation.

It is worth noting that the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza due to Israeli attacks.

The ongoing violence in Gaza continues to take a heavy toll on civilian lives and humanitarian efforts, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. International organizations remain steadfast in mitigating the suffering and urgently advocate for peace and humanitarian assistance in the region.

