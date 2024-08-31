Russians Shell Nine Settlements Across Kharkiv Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 30, the Russian forces shelled nine settlements across Kharkiv region.

Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"On August 31, at 01:40, Russian artillery shelling damaged a household in the village of Odnorobivka, Bohoduhiv district," the message reads.

Also, Syniehubov informed that on August 30, near the village of Zadorozhnie in the Chuhuyiv community, a fire broke out as a result of shelling covering the area of 200 m2: grass, bushes, and car tires were burning. In the village of Sobolivka, Kupiansk district, the area of two hectares was on a fire. In the village of Shyikivka, Borivske community, a private household and an outbuilding caught fire. In the village of Iziumske, grass burned on the area of 2 hectares.

In the city of Kupiansk, as a result of shelling, an outbuilding and an apartment building were damaged.

The Kharkiv RMA Chief also informed that seven clashes took place in the Kharkiv sector near Pletenivka, Lyptsi and Vovchansk, 32 more battles took place in the Kupiansk sector. The Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy's assaults near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, Lozova, Andriivka, Stelmakhivka, and Hlushkivka

