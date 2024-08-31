All Russian Drones Targeting Kyiv Early Saturday Intercepted - Authorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces on Saturday, August 31, destroyed all Russian one-way attack drones that were targeting Kyiv.

That's according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The fourth air raid targeting Kyiv this week! As during the previous attacks, the enemy again used attack UAVs, tentatively Shaheds. Barrage munitions were spotted on approach to Kyiv throughout the night, in waves and from different directions. The air raid alert was announced in the capital four times and lasted for almost four hours in total," said Serhiy Popko, head of the administration.

According to the official, all Russian attack drones were destroyed.

"The exact number and type of drones will be announced by the Air Force," Popko added.

As per tentative reports, the attack caused no destruction or casualties.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions rang out in Kyiv at night as air defense was activated in Kyiv region.