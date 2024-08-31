Drone Debris Leaves Four Households In Cherkasy District Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four houses were affected after a downed drone debris crashed in the neighborhood.

This was reported on by the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets , Ukrinform saw.

"According to tentative reports, our defense forces destroyed three Shaheds in the sky over the region. Four private households were damaged in the Cherkasy district by the debris," the report says.

No casualties were reported while the survey of affected territory is ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian kamikaze drones were spotted in the Ukrainian airspace, flying in groups, in the early hours of Saturday.