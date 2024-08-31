CENTCOM, Iraqi Forces Kill 15 ISIS Militants In Joint Raid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq, resulting in the death of 15 operatives, CENTCOM said late Friday.

The ISIS elements were armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive "suicide" belts. There is no indication of civilian casualties, CENTCOM said in a press release.

This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISISآ' ability to plan, organize, and conduct against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond, it added.

"ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland. U.S. CENTCOM alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists," it said. (end)

