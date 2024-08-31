Gaurs Group's Gaur NYC Residences Achieves Historic 3x Oversubscription within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India Gaurs Group's latest project, Gaur NYC Residences, has achieved a significant milestone by being oversubscribed three times within just 24 hours of receiving RERA approval. The project, which is currently in its pre-launch phase, received expressions of interest (EOIs) from more than 3,000 interested customers against 1,200 units. Valued at over Rs 3,000 crore and strategically located on a 11.8 acres plot along the Delhi- Meerut Expressway, this project has captured the attention of the NCR market, setting a new benchmark for ultra-luxury residential developments.





Gaur NYC Residences, positioned as Noida- Meerut Expressway's first ultra-luxury residential project, has been designed to reflect New York-style living. The project offers about 1200 luxury apartments in 4 configurations and a starting price of about Rs. 2.5 crore. The development is part of Gaurs Group's broader strategy to tap into the growing demand for high-end living spaces in the region. This is the Group's third ultra-luxury project, further reinforcing its presence in the prestigious Wave City.





On being asked on the remarkable interest people have exhibited in Gaur NYC Residences, Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group , said that the response speaks about the trust people have in Gaurs Group. "It only speaks about our commitment to timely deliveries. We have been delivering exceptional homes and working towards total customer satisfaction. We are glad that the project has captured people's imagination and committed to taking Gaur NYC Residences into the league of NCR's iconic residential projects. This milestone is attributed to our legacy and timely delivery, as in the last 10 years, we have delivered more than 50,000 units.”





As per market analysis, the rapid oversubscription of Gaur NYC Residences highlights a strong and sustained demand for luxury properties in NCR, driven by a combination of strategic location, unique architectural features, and the rising aspirations of affluent homebuyers. The project's features, including a clubhouse inspired by Madison Square and a 118-meter-long swimming pool, emphasize the growing trend of homebuyers seeking not just residences but comprehensive lifestyle experiences.





Spanning 11.8 acres, Gaur NYC Residences consists of ten towers, each rising to 32 floors, offering spacious apartments in configurations of 4 bedroom, 4 bedroom + servant etc. The design and amenities reflect the increasing preference for homes that combine luxury with functionality, catering to the needs of a discerning clientele.





Gaurs Group, with its legacy of over three decades in the real estate sector, has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality projects. The Group has completed over 40 residential and 15 commercial projects, with deliveries of almost 65,000 units, out of which 15,000 units were delivered in 2015 alone, which is a national record. The Group exhibited a remarkable performance in 2019 when it sold 10,000 units in a single calendar year with a sale value of Rs. 4,000 crores. Having developed over 65 million sq. ft. of area and completed three township projects, Gaurs Group continues to expand its portfolio and has plans to launch more such iconic real estate projects of a value of more than Rs. 5,000 crores. This latest success with Gaur NYC Residences underscores the Group's ability to meet and exceed market expectations in the ultra-luxury segment.