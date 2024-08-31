'Don't Mock Constitution': Bar Council Chairman's Dig At Rahul Gandhi? 75 Years Of SC Speech Goes Viral| WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During his address marking the 75th anniversary of the Supreme Court of India on Saturday, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, delivered a provocative speech that has sparked significant debate and widespread attention on social media. Mishra's comments were notably sharp as he criticized efforts he deemed to trivialize the Constitution, implicitly targeting leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Mishra emphasized the importance of upholding the Constitution with the utmost respect, stating,“Misleading the ignorant or the illiterate for electoral advantages poses a serious threat to the nation's stability. Don't mock the Constitution. The Constitution is safe, reservation is safe at the hands of our honourable Prime Minister and Honourable Chief Justice of India.”

His remarks appear to address recent political gestures that involve the Constitution, particularly those made by opposition leaders. In June this year,

during the opening of the 18th Lok Sabha session, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders were seen holding copies of the Constitution while raising slogans such as“Long live the Constitution” and“We will save the Constitution.”

Mishra's fiery speech also highlighted the significance of the judiciary and the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the National Conference of District Judiciary at the Bharat Mandapam. Mishra praised Modi's leadership and diplomatic acumen, asserting that Modi's efforts in international relations have elevated India's global stature.

"The role of Prime Minister as the leader of the world's largest democracy is one of immense responsibility and unparalleled significance. Our PM Narendra Modi navigates a complex landscape where national security is constantly under threat, requiring decisions that are both prudent and decisive. PM Modi is regarded as the world's best Prime Minister and best diplomat. Whether it is Ukraine, Russia, or any other country in trouble, they seek the support of our PM Modi," he said.

"Judicial services are supposed to be the best and most prestigious today in comparison to all other services. Under the visionary leadership of CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, the Indian judiciary has not only upheld this trust but has also set a global benchmark, and the role of the Indian judiciary as a torchbearer of justice is now recognized by the entire world," he further added.

The speech has ignited a flurry of reactions online, with many interpreting Mishra's comments as a direct critique of Gandhi's use of the Constitution for political purposes.

