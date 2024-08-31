Iphone 16 Series To Launch On September 9: 4 Reasons Why You Should Wait For Latest Model

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Are you considering purchasing the iPhone 15? Hold on! Here's why you should wait for Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9th, which will debut the iPhone 16 series. The anticipation for Apple's current iPhone 15 is palpable, but with the iPhone 16 series on the horizon, you may want to reconsider your purchase. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to get major advancements over the current generation handsets. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic processor, which was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro range.

Adding further, both models missed out on the new Action button, which Apple introduced to replace the mute switch on the Pro models.

But, Apple intends to move the entry-level iPhone 16 models closer to the Pro versions this year, so things should change. Let's take a brief look at the four strong arguments for why holding out for the iPhone 16 would be the best course of action. From ground-breaking capabilities to anticipated updates that might completely transform your smartphone experience.

BETTER PERFORMANCE

Performance for Apple's basic iPhone 16 devices will be significantly improved. The A18 processor from the Pro models may also be used in these entry-level devices by the tech behemoth with headquarters in Cupertino. The iPhone 16 and iPhone Plus versions may feature less Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) cores than the Pro models, while the business may have configured the hardware differently for different models. These entry-level iPhone 16 models, however, will represent a significant improvement over their predecessors.

To enhance performance, Apple may provide 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, as this is the minimum requirement for running advanced intelligence features. This is a significant improvement compared to the 6GB RAM in previous generation models.



DESIGN

The base iPhone 16 devices may have minor visual alterations. In contrast to the previous generation, the rear camera module of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may be positioned vertically rather than diagonally. Additionally, Apple may provide new colour options for the base variations.

APPLE INTELLIGENCE

It is significant to remember that the whole iPhone 16 series will get Apple's suite of AI technologies. All-encompassing text generating and summarisation capabilities are among the forthcoming Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, it has OpenAI's ChatGPT operating system integration, Genmoji, an artificial intelligence tool for creating emojis, and the Image Playground software for creating graphics based on prompts. Additionally, it boasts a more advanced Siri that is driven by artificial intelligence and has superior natural language processing skills.

FUNCTIONALITY

The basic iPhone 16 devices are likely to include the "Pro" features. The capacitive Action Button, which replaces the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, is likely to appear on the base versions of the iPhone 16 series as well. Unlike the mute switch, which can simply switch between sound profiles, the Action Button provides a variety of functions and customisation choices based on user preferences.