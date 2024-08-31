Can Walking Give You Abs? Try These 7 Proven Tips To Reduce Belly Fat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are some ways to make your walking more effective and strengthen your core muscles to get tones abs and body.



Many believe that for a toned and fit body one must go to the gym regularly and follow a strict routine, which is somewhat true, however, there are also other ways to keep your body fit and healthy.



Sit-ups, crunches, and push-ups are traditional abs exercises whereas running and walking is a full-body workout that involves your full body and especially targets the mid-section.







One can tighten their core and back and focus on muscles while walking to get better results. Keeping your back straight and engaging your core while walking can help you get abs.



Walking is not just for strengthening your leg muscles but can also be great for your upper body if done correctly. When you walk, especially on uneven surfaces, the muscles of your core are constatntly trying to keep your body balnaced and this constant engagement tones and strenghthens the core muscles. This also works on your rectus abdominis muscle (six-pack muscles).



Keep your back straight and maintain a tall posture with your shoulders relaxed while walking to engage and tone your core muscles.



Ensure you keep your arms moving as it helps burn more calories and reduce arm fat. Try incorporating circular arm movement to engage your upper body in the workout.



Try to power walk between jogging or running to keep your core muscles engaged and intervals can also act as challenges to strengthen your muscles and elevate your heart-rate which helps in boosting metabolism.



Weighted walking and resistance training can help you take your walking to the next level. Wearing some weights can help your strengthen your core and leg muscles.

