JFEX Winter To Launch 3 New Sub-Shows For Its 5Th Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New shows await exhibitors and visitors alike in the coming winter edition of the JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE (JFEX). With its already impressive lineup, Asia's leading for food and beverage (F&B), organised by RX Japan Ltd., expands its offerings to cater to a larger audience looking for the latest and greatest in the F&B market.



JFEX Winter is set to return to Makuhari Messe, this November 27–29, following the success of its summer edition. The recent edition of“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR saw an astounding visitor count of 18,978 and 652 exhibitors alongside concurrent show“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR (8th edition).

This resounding triumph is expected to continue for the winter edition, especially with the launch of three new specialised shows: JFEX FRESH, JFEX NEXT, and JFEX INBOUND.



Gathering the Best of the F&B Industry in One Place

The upcoming 5th edition of JFEX Winter will open its doors again for professionals to sample a diverse selection of food and beverages from around the globe. The show continues its commitment to providing a platform for both international and local industry players to showcase their top-tier products to the F&B market in Asia and Japan. Moreover, JFEX Winter empowers companies to easily secure deals and partnerships with thousands of attendees and seamlessly connect with the F&B community to hone their customer following.



JFEX Winter's premier reputation is backed by the organiser, RX Japan Ltd. Known for its successful history of organising over 90 exhibitions annually, RX Japan ceaselessly bolsters JFEX to be the leading platform in the F&B scene. This is made possible through a carefully thought-out show experience, ensuring that both exhibitors and visitors, whether local or international, maximise the opportunities and showcases exclusive to JFEX.



New Specialised Shows for Every F&B Needs

JFEX's title,“Leading Platform,” is not something that is taken lightly. Hence, the drive to innovate and expand is a given. For the winter edition at Makuhari Messe, three new sub-shows are ready to amaze attendees with new offerings: JFEX FRESH, JFEX NEXT, and JFEX INBOUND.



JFEX FRESH is a new show specialising in fresh foods and produce from Japan and around the world. A wide selection of fruits and vegetables, marine products, and livestock are available on the show floor, guaranteeing an array of choices that will best fit their business. Buyers eagerly seeking fresh, quality goods will gain access to exclusive launches, survey foods and beverages from local and international producers, and compare offerings all in one place.



On the other hand, JFEX NEXT will showcase the rising trends in the food and beverage scene. The sub-show features the next generation of F&B products and the latest innovations crafted to resolve industry issues. The showcase also includes vegan dishes, alternative meals, complete meals, and novel food and beverage concepts sure to wow consumers. JFEX NEXT will attract retailers, restaurant owners, wholesalers, and manufacturers looking for the next trending F&B item that will transform the dining and drinking experience.



The last of the soon-to-launch shows is JFEX INBOUND. This specialised show focuses on the increasing purchases of tourists for daily Japanese food and food souvenirs. With the rise of travelers to the country, sales for inbound-based demand are proving profitable. Duty-free shops and supermarkets are seeing stronger returns, with more and more foreign visitors paying for food and beverages unique to the country as gifts and travel tokens.



These three exciting shows will be held concurrently with JFEX's already established sub-events–JFEX FOOD, JFEX WINE & SPIRITS, and JFEX PREMIUM. For buyers looking for frozen food, confectionery, beverages, food additives, and retort-packaged food for manufacturing and distribution, JFEX FOOD is the perfect destination for securing deals and partnerships.



JFEX WINE & SPIRITS offers show attendees a diverse variety of beverages. The selection ranges from wine, beer, whisky, liqueur, sake, fruit wine, and shochu coming from Japan and other international breweries. And JFEX PREMIUM showcases luxury food and beverage to retailers and importers seeking high-end goods to enhance their services and customer experience.



“It's important that we reinvigorate what we offer our exhibitors and especially our visitors. This way, we are assured that they will keep coming back to enjoy JFEX and maximise the business opportunities that we can exclusively give them,” says Kazuhito Maruyama, the International Sales Manager of RX Japan Ltd.



These and more contribute to JFEX's leading status in the F&B scene, making it an indispensable event for the community. Its focus on showcasing what's new and fresh maintains the continued support and satisfaction of attendees.



