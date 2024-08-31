Tune into WWE Bash in Berlin live on MBC’s Shahid

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Concluding the summer with exhilarating action, the upcoming WWE Premium live event; WWE Bash in Berlin, is set to bring nothing short of electrifying excitement and thrills to the global stage.



Taking place on Saturday 31st August, WWE Bash in Berlin will air exclusively in the region via MBC’s Shahid, live from Berlin. Marking the first premium live event to take place in Germany, the hotly-anticipated event will see superstars going head-to-head to settle their feuds and battle it out in some never-before-seen matches. As the weekend draws nearer, stay tuned for the latest line-up and unstoppable action set to take place.



The match card for this event, includes:



• World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

Two of the best in the world will go face-to-face when World Heavyweight Champion Gunther returns home to Europe to face Randy Orton, in a monumental World Heavyweight Title Match.



After Gunther won the World Title at SummerSlam, by defeating Damian Priest, The Viper shocked the WWE Universe by appearing on Monday Night Raw, revealing that Adam Pearce has granted him a championship opportunity at Bash in Berlin with the winner staying on Raw and the loser going to SmackDown.



• Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against ally Kevin Owens. Owens has been battling The Bloodline for over four years and after Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam, Rhodes offered Owens the chance to face him at WWE Bash in Berlin.



• WWE United States Championship Open Challenge Match: LA Knight (c) vs. TBD

After LA Knight successfully defended the WWE United States Championship against Santos Escobar on the Aug. 23 edition of SmackDown, Knight announced during a backstage promo that he will be defending the title in an open challenge at WWE Bash in Berlin.



• Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan (Mixed Tag Team Match)

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are thirsty for payback as they take on "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match. At SummerSlam, "Dirty" Dom stunned fans when he betrayed Mami and helped Morgan retain her title. In the same evening, Finn Bálor created another shocking moment when he caused Priest to lose the World Heavyweight Championship. On Raw, Bálor, Mysterio, Morgan, JD McDonagh and Carlito reemerged as a new version of The Judgment Day.



• CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Strap Match)

CM Punk will once again go to war with Drew McIntyre in a highly personal Strap Match. For months, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been in a bitter feud. Having recently squared off at SummerSlam, McIntyre emerged victorious over Punk after an altercation between The Second City Saint and Rollins, the Special Guest Referee.



After Punk whipped McIntyre with his own belt on the Aug. 12 edition of Raw, a Strap Match was announced. It will be a brutal showdown with the two Superstars tied together and free to use the strap to do as much damage as possible.



• WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Unholy Union vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the when Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against former champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. A dominant combination, Belair and Cargill are laser-focused on reclaiming the gold, but can they overcome the ominous power of The Unholy Union?



WWE Bash in Berlin takes place on Saturday 31st August and is scheduled to begin from 8:00PM, watch it live via MBC’s Shahid and then on the same day with Arabic subtitles on MBC Action.





