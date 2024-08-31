Well Care Medical Institute Performs First Partial Hip Replacement

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Located in the outskirts of Srinagar city, Well Care Medical Institute performed its first partial Hip Replacement surgery of an 82 year old hypertensive patient who had a fall, a few bays back.

As per family members, the patient could not stand on his own after which the patient was examined and an X ray hip was advised which revealed a fracture of the left femoral neck.



Based on the X-ray findings left hemiarthroplasty was performed at Well Care Medical Institute by the noted orthopedician, Dr Tabish Tahir Kirmani supported by Akhlaq and Fazil.

The anesthesia team was headed by a senior consultant and supported by anesthesia technician Danish. The operative and post-operative period of the patient remained uneventful.

Later, the patient was discharged 2 days post-surgery.

Pertinently, the patient had undergone right hemiarthroplasty 4 years ago which was also performed by Dr Tabish.



Dr Masood ul Hassan, Medical Director, WMI said that the Institute has a knee and hip replacement surgeries programme running since past many months and all patients are doing well post surgeries and have started a renewed phase of life post-surgery.

Dr Hassan further said that the Institute is actively involved in performing emergency post traumatic orthopedic surgeries including road traffic accidents.