UP SHOCKER! Lucknow Traffic Cop Poisons Same-Sex Partner, Dumps Body On Railway Track; Arrested After 7 Months

What started as a seemingly straightforward murder case has taken a dark turn, leading to the arrest of a Lucknow traffic head constable, Ravinder Pal Singh, after a lengthy seven-month investigation. The investigation, which began with the discovery of a 21-year-old man's body, has uncovered a chilling tale of betrayal, violence, and deceit, stemming from a meeting arranged through a gay dating app.

On January 14, 2024, the body of Kaushik, a 21-year-old man, was found near a railway crossing in Sadar, Lucknow. The initial investigation pointed towards a straightforward case involving a few of Kaushik's friends and acquaintances. An FIR was promptly lodged at Cantt Police Station under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to murder and the SC/ST Act. Several individuals, including a female friend of Kaushik, were named in the complaint, and the investigation was led by ACP Cantt, Abhay Pratap Mall.

However, as the investigation progressed, it became clear that the case was far from simple. Despite initial suspicions towards Kaushik's circle of friends, extensive police work, including electronic surveillance, statement analysis, and the review of Call Detail Records (CDR), gradually shifted the focus away from them.

The investigation took a significant turn when CCTV footage and other crucial evidence suggested a different narrative. The trail led the police to Head Constable Ravinder Pal Singh, a traffic police officer. According to DCP (East) Shashank Singh, Kaushik and Singh had connected via the gay dating app 'Grindr' and arranged to meet at Singh's rented residence in Sadar on January 13, 2024.

The evening began with the two consuming alcohol and engaging in a physical encounter. However, what started as a consensual meeting soon spiraled into a deadly confrontation over money. A dispute over Rs 15,000 triggered a violent altercation between the two men.

According to the police, Singh, in a fit of rage, decided to kill Kaushik. He laced Kaushik's drink with a poisonous substance, causing his immediate death. In an attempt to cover up his crime, Singh carried Kaushik's body through the foggy early hours of the morning and placed it on a nearby railway track, hoping the body would be mutilated and the crime concealed.

Singh's deception continued until he was brought in for questioning. Initially, Singh displayed hesitation and provided inconsistent statements. However, under persistent interrogation, he eventually broke down and confessed to the murder. The police believe that the foggy conditions and the isolated location of the railway crossing made it easier for Singh to carry out his plan without immediate detection.

Gurpreet Kaur, SHO of Cantt Police Station, confirmed that Singh has been arrested and has been remanded into judicial custody. The arrest marks a significant development in a case that has shocked the local community and raised concerns about the misuse of dating apps for criminal purposes.