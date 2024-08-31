Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Movie Mints ₹5 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Telugu action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is performing well at the and has earned ₹14.75 crore since its release. The action movie, featuring Nani and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles, earned an estimated ₹5.75 crore India net on its second day, according to tracker Sacnilk.

| Stree 2 vs Kalki box office: Race to be highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024

According to the website, the movie saw a minor dip in its second-day collection from ₹9 crore on day 1 to ₹5.75 crore on day 2. The movie, produced by DVV Entertainment, had an had an overall 39.34% Telugu Occupancy on Friday.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram BO collection day 2

The movie earned around ₹5.74 crore India (Net) on its second day for all languages. On day 1, the movie had minted ₹9 crore, consisting of ₹8.75 crore from the Telugu version, ₹0.24 crore from the Tamil version, and ₹0.01 crore from the Malayalam version. The movie has been directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Entertainment. Along with lead actor Nani, the movie also features Priyanka Arulmohan, S. J. Suryah, Abhirami, and P. Sai Kumar in key roles.

| Khel Khel Mein BO Collection day 6: Film struggles to cross ₹20 crore mark

The movie is available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Sacnilk did not update about the collection of the Hindi-dubbed version of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, aka Surya's Saturday.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Telugu star Nani is also known for one of his big hits“Jersey”. He is receiving applaud for his performance in the Telugu vigilante action thriller“Saripodhaa Sanivaaram”, titled“Surya's Saturday” in its Hindi dubbed version.

| Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office Collection hits ₹73.65 crore in four days

The movie revolves around Surya (Nani), who fights against injustice on Saturday and locks horns with a corrupt inspector called R Dayanand (S J Suryah), who brutally attacks innocent people. Nani was last seen in Shouryuv's directorial, 'Hi Nanna', opposite Mrunal Thakur. The Telugu flick garnered enormous appreciation from both critics and cinephiles. 'Hi Nanna' is available on Netflix in Telugu, along with Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam-dubbed versions.