Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Positioned As Leader In Addressing Neurodegenerative Diseases

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a biopharmaceutical company, is at the forefront of transforming the of neurodegenerative disorders like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”).“Clene's lead agent, CNM-Au8, targets the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide ('NAD+') pathway to restore and protect neurological function. CNM-Au8 works by improving cellular production and utilization, which is crucial for maintaining neuronal health. Mitochondrial dysfunction is a common pathway leading to neuronal death in neurodegenerative diseases. By targeting this dysfunction, CNM-Au8 aims to provide neuroprotection and promote remyelination, potentially altering the course of these debilitating conditions,” a recent article reads.“Clene has conducted extensive clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8... With over 650 years of cumulative subject exposure, CNM-Au8 has shown a strong safety profile with no serious adverse events linked to the drug... Clene is gearing up for phase three programs for both ALS and MS. The company's innovative approach, backed by strong intellectual property with over 150 patients worldwide, positions it as a leader in addressing neurodegenerative diseases.”

About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

