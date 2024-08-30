Ukraine Participating In IBBY International Congres

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is participating in the 39th International of the International Board on for Young People (IBBY), which began in Trieste, Italy.

This was reported by the press service of the of Culture and Information Policy of Ukrain , seen by Ukrinform.

It is noted that representatives of more than 70 countries are participating in the event. Ukraine is represented by the president of IBBY National Section, Alla Hordienko.

The Congress program includes IBBY General Assembly, presentation of Hans Christian Andersen Award, the IBBY-iRead Outstanding Promoter of Reading Award, presentation of the IBBY 2024 Honorary List, as well as a number of other events dedicated to promoting children's literature which prompts the world to change for the better.

In addition, the topics of protection of the rights of children and crisis relief tools will be discussed, as well as improving efficiency of communication between the National Sections.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy recalled that IBBY biennial international congresses bring together IBBY members and other people involved in children's books and reading development from all over the world. The congresses are excellent occasions to make contacts, exchange ideas and open horizons.