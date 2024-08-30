Rain-Related Incidents Kill 14 People In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- At least 14 people, including women and children, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in northern Pakistan.

Twelve members of one family were killed in their sleep when the roof of their mud house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, local rescue authority spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said in a statement on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Maidan Tehsil area of Upper Dir district in KPK.

The official said that the dead include women and children, adding that the bodies had been pulled out and shifted to the nearest government run hospital.

Meanwhile, strong winds and heavy rain claimed two lives in Pakistan's southern Karachi city.

A woman died when a tree fell on her in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area while a man was electrocuted due to rains in Korangi area of the city.

Heavy rains causing floods have swept away many bridges and roads in Malakand and Hazara division of KPK while Karakoram Highway was blocked after a landslide at Diamer.

Moreover, high speed winds have swept across Karachi city causing damage to properties, including the toppling of trees and signboards.

The data by National Disaster Management Authority shows that recent monsoon rains in KPK province since last month has resulted in the deaths of 68 people so far. (end)

