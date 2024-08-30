Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market Is Projected To Cross ~USD 175 Billion By 2030 Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Insights

report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading anti-infective drugs companies' market shares, challenges, anti-infective drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market anti-infective drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-Infective Drugs Market Report



As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global anti-infective drugs market during the forecast period.



Based on the indication segment of the anti-infective drugs market, the lung cancer category is projected to register a significant growth in revenue in the Anti-Infective drugs market during the forecast period (2024–2030).

Notable anti-infective drugs companies such as Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GSK plc., Pfizer Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Mankind Pharma, Novartis AG, Abbott., Astellas Pharma d.o.o., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Janssen Global Services, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cipla Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Xellia Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, PACIFIC INDIA PHARMA LIMITED, and several others, are currently operating in the anti-infective drugs market.

In May 2023 , the FDA approved Arexvy, the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) available in the United States. Arexvy is approved for preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals aged 60 and older.

In May 2023, the FDA approved Xacduro (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), a new treatment for hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by susceptible strains of bacteria called Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex, for patients 18 years of age and older. In December 2022, the FDA approved Sunlenca® (lenacapavir) as a first-in-class, twice-yearly treatment option for individuals living with multi-drug resistant HIV.

Anti-Infective Drugs Overview

Anti-infective drugs are a broad category of medications designed to combat infections caused by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. These drugs include antibiotics, antiviral agents, antifungal medications, and antiparasitics. Antibiotics, for instance, work by targeting specific bacterial functions or structures, thereby inhibiting the growth of bacteria or killing them outright. Each class of antibiotics, such as penicillins or tetracyclines, operates through different mechanisms and is used to treat various bacterial infections.

Antiviral drugs, on the other hand, focus on preventing the replication of viruses within host cells. Examples include drugs like acyclovir for herpesviruses or oseltamivir for influenza. Antifungal agents, such as fluconazole or itraconazole, target fungal cell walls or cellular processes, making them effective against fungal infections like candidiasis or aspergillosis. Similarly, antiparasitic drugs are used to treat infections caused by parasites, including protozoa and helminths, with medications like chloroquine for malaria or mebendazole for worm infections. The development and use of these drugs are crucial in managing and treating a wide range of infectious diseases, contributing significantly to public health.

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Insights

In 2023, North America had the largest share of the anti-infective drugs market compared to other regions. This is due to the rising demand for anti-infective medications driven by an increase in infectious and targeted diseases, a growing elderly population suffering from these conditions, heightened awareness initiatives, new drug launches, and the presence of major market players in the region.

Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports the use of antivirals for treating various infectious diseases. For example, in September 2021, the CDC endorsed four FDA-approved antiviral drugs for influenza treatment: oseltamivir phosphate, zanamivir, peramivir, and baloxavir marboxil. Such endorsements by government health organizations are expected to boost the anti-infective drugs market.

Furthermore, drug launches, regulatory approvals, acquisitions, and agreements in the region will also contribute to increased demand. For instance, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval in January 2022 for Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets, which help reduce drug-resistant bacteria development.

Overall, these factors combined are likely to create a favorable environment for the growth of the anti-infective drugs market in North America.

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Dynamics

The anti-infective drugs market is a dynamic and evolving sector driven by various factors. One of the primary dynamics is the ongoing battle against antibiotic resistance . As bacteria and other pathogens evolve, traditional antibiotics become less effective, prompting a significant demand for new and innovative anti-infective agents. This has spurred substantial investment in research and development (R&D) to discover novel drugs and treatments. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing new classes of antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, and antiparasitics to combat resistant strains and emerging infections.

Regulatory and policy changes also play a crucial role in shaping the market. Governments and health organizations worldwide are implementing stricter guidelines and policies to manage antibiotic use and promote responsible prescribing practices. These measures aim to curb the spread of resistance and incentivize the development of new drugs. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on improving diagnostics to ensure the appropriate use of anti-infective medications, which influences market dynamics and investment strategies.

Economic factors and market access considerations further impact the anti-infective drugs market. High R&D costs , coupled with the need for extensive clinical trials , can be a barrier to entry for smaller companies. However, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common in this sector, allowing companies to pool resources and expertise. Market access and pricing pressures are also significant, as healthcare systems and insurers are increasingly scrutinizing drug prices and value propositions.

The global nature of infectious diseases underscores the international dimension of the anti-infective drugs market. Emerging infectious diseases, such as those caused by novel pathogens or pandemics, create urgent needs for effective treatments and vaccines. This global perspective drives international collaboration and competition among pharmaceutical companies and influences market trends and opportunities. Overall, the anti-infective drugs market is characterized by a complex interplay of scientific, regulatory, economic, and global factors that continuously shape its dynamics.

