(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insurance Agents For A Cure (IACure)

The American Cancer Society is proud to announce that Insurance Agents for A Cure has been selected as the Mission Sponsor for Making Strides Atlanta event.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Insurance Agents for A Cure Named Making Strides Atlanta Mission Sponsor

The American Cancer Society is proud to announce that Insurance Agents for A Cure (IACure) has been selected as the official Mission Sponsor for this year's Making Strides Atlanta event. IACure, managed by Southern Insurance Underwriters, Inc. (SIU) and SIUPREM, Inc. , has been a beacon of hope in the fight against cancer, earning recognition as one of the Top 25 donors nationwide since its inception in 2013.

A Legacy of Commitment and Compassion

Founded in Alpharetta, Georgia, SIU has been serving independent agents across the Southeast as a Certified Managing General Agency since 1964. SIUPREM, Inc., an independently owned premium finance company, has been providing steadfast support to insured and agents since 1969. Together, these organizations have established IACure, a dedicated initiative that has raised over $650,000 to support the American Cancer Society's mission.

“I believe that with the support of the American Cancer Society and people like us providing support for research, a cure is possible, at least in my lifetime,” said John LaMay, President of SIUPREM, Inc.

Gabby the Pink Gorilla: A Symbol of Hope

At the heart of IACure's mission is Gabby the Pink Gorilla, the organization's beloved mascot. Gabby brings joy and inspiration to everyone she meets, especially cancer patients. Her presence at events and hospitals has become a powerful symbol of hope and resilience, embodying the spirit of the fight against cancer.

Beyond Fundraising: A Holistic Approach to Support

IACure's commitment to the American Cancer Society extends far beyond fundraising. The team is actively involved in collecting supplies for the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Atlanta, a program that provides a home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers during treatment. In addition, IACure and Gabby the Pink Gorilla engage in community outreach initiatives, offering educational resources and support to those affected by cancer.

Join Us in the Fight Against Cancer

The American Cancer Society invites the community to join IACure and Gabby the Pink Gorilla at this year's Making Strides Atlanta event. Together, we can make strides towards a future where cancer is no longer a threat to our loved ones.

For more information about the event and how you can get involved, please visit .

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. Founded in 1913, the ACS is a leader in cancer research, patient support, and advocacy, with a mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

About Insurance Agents for A Cure

Insurance Agents for A Cure (IACure) is a community of independent insurance agents committed to supporting the American Cancer Society's mission of curing cancer for all. Through the efforts of SIU, SIUPREM, and their agency partners, IACure has become a significant force in raising awareness and funds for cancer research and support services.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dana Van Deventer

Communications Specialist

678-498-4614

...

Dana Van Deventer

Southern Insurance Underwriters

+1 678-498-4614

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.