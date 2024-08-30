Harris Leads Trump By 4% In Latest Poll
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A joint Reuters-Ipsos poll states that Kamala Harris leads Donald trump in the U.S. presidential race.
Biden's withdrawal from the race has boosted Democratic enthusiasm for the election.
The Reuters report, released on Thursday, August 29, shows Harris at 45% and Trump at 41% for the upcoming November presidential election.
The poll was conducted among registered American voters.
In the previous June poll, Harris led Trump by just one percent.
Biden, aged 81, withdrew from the Democratic nomination on July 22, urging support for Harris.
Criticism of Biden intensified following his poor performance in the July 1 debate.
Some polls indicate Biden's age contributed to voter uncertainty about him.
The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll shows Harris enjoys 49% support among women and Hispanics.
Trump has only 36% support from these groups, a 13% gap.
Previous July polls showed Harris leading by 9% among women and 6% among Hispanics.
A Wall Street Journal report on August 30 noted increasing support for Democrats among young American women.
