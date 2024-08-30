Crypto Fails To Bounce Off The Bottom
8/30/2024 2:20:04 PM
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market failed to move significantly from the previous day's levels, losing 0.5% to $2.07 trillion. crypto followed the Stock market but was noticeably weaker. Smooth growth during the day was wiped out by a late sell-off, taking capitalisation back to the local lows of recent days. Sentiment in the crypto market remains in the fear zone, with the index at 34 (+5 for the day).
